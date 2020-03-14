The Walking Dead Season 11 Production Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Though The Walking Dead season 10 has still got five episodes of its run left to go, work was already set to begin on season 11. While shooting wasn’t quite on the horizon just yet, pre-production was already underway, but the pause button has now been hit on the post-apocalyptic drama due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Given that the global health scare is causing any large gatherings of people to be postponed or cancelled, TWD is the latest TV show to become a casualty of the outbreak. However, fans shouldn’t worry too much, as it’s not quite the end of the world just yet. Deadline notes that showrunner Angela Kang and her team of writers are still going to press ahead with penning their scripts for the next season, they’ll just be doing so remotely. That said, the outlet reveals that production will be pushed back on season 11 eventually, likely by about three to four weeks.

Fear the Walking Dead is also being hit by health concerns, too. Filming was going ahead on the upcoming sixth season of the spinoff, which will premiere this June, with an already scheduled break due next week. However, the shoot is now being delayed another three weeks on top of that given the COVID-19 crisis. Unlike many TV shows though, they have a date for when production is expected to kick off again – April 13th.

As for the currently airing season 10 of TWD, fans have nothing to worry about there as the shoot was already completed a while back. Many other ongoing series don’t have that luxury, though. Jumping comic book universes to DC for a moment, and The CW’s Arrowverse programming – including The Flash, Supergirl and Batwoman – have had their productions shut down indefinitely. Presumably the network is planning something similar to AMC and will resume work on those shows in about a month. But once we get an official update on that front, and on The Walking Dead, we’ll be sure to let you know.