The Walking Dead Is Now Streaming Several Seasons For Free

Among the many, many shows that have unfortunately had production disrupted is The Walking Dead, whose tenth season wrapped up a bit early last month thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak affecting things. Shooting on the season 10 finale, titled “A Certain Doom,” had actually been finished up before the lockdown came into play, but the post-production work required to bring the post-apocalyptic world to life wasn’t completed.

Unfortunately, AMC has yet to schedule a new release date for the episode, but we do know that it’ll be with us later this year. And in the meantime, with everyone stuck at home, now’s the perfect chance to relive some of the show’s best moments, which we can do thanks to Pluto TV.

As of May 1st, AMC’s deal with the streaming site has come into effect and Pluto TV has launched four dedicated channels that’ll bring us tons of content from the network. This includes the following:

“The Walking Dead (seasons 1-5) and later Fear the Walking Dead (seasons 1-3); the full series runs of “Halt and Catch Fire,” and “Into the Badlands”; IFC’s “Portlandia,” “Documentary Now!” and “Brockmire”; and WE tv’s “Kendra on Top” and “Mary Mary.” Select programming will also be available on demand on Pluto TV.”

Speaking about the new partnership, AMC had this to say:

“We are excited to partner with Pluto TV to bring AMC Networks’ acclaimed originals to our fans in new ways, as viewers continue to seek greater flexibility and choice. Free ad-supported streaming is an emerging category that gives us the ability to complement the content offerings of our linear networks and other new platforms in ways that serve viewers and advertising partners – all part of our strategy to make our content available to as many people as possible in a rapidly evolving media environment. As always, compelling, distinctive and premium content is at the heart of our appeal and that of these new AMCN-Pluto channels.”

Of course, Pluto TV only has half of the series’ 10 seasons, but you can’t argue with free and this is undoubtedly a great way to either jump into the show for newbies and try it out or for seasoned veterans to relive some of their favorite moments while they wait for that much-anticipated season finale. After all, it may be quite a while before we see it.

No one involved with The Walking Dead really seems to know when we’ll get that final episode, and given the cliffhanger that we were left with, that’s certainly frustrating. But we’re sure the wait will be worth it and as soon as we get an update on when it’ll arrive, we’ll be sure to let you know, so stay tuned.