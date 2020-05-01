The Walking Dead Star Says It’s A Mystery As To When We’ll Get Season 11

While a handful of TV shows were able to wrap up filming and post-production before the spread of the coronavirus began to shut down any ongoing projects (you’ve no idea how thankful I am that Better Call Saul falls into this category), there are plenty of series which were put on hold partway through production, derailing plans for both current seasons that have yet to finish airing and any new episodes.

If you’re reading this article, chances are you already know that AMC’s The Walking Dead has been doubly hit by COVID-19. Fans are eagerly awaiting the airing of the show’s season 10 finale, which was indefinitely delayed as a result of stay-at-home orders, preventing the post-production team from putting the finishing touches on the episode’s visual effects. And as it turns out, things aren’t faring any better when it comes to the eleventh season.

As we previously reported, The Walking Dead was set to begin shooting the next batch of episodes this month, but those plans have been put on hold indefinitely. These sentiments were echoed by actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan – who plays the equally charismatic and vindictive Negan – and it looks like the situation hasn’t gotten any better as of late.

As reported by ComicBook.com, Morgan wasn’t feeling too optimistic during a recent episode of Friday Night In with The Morgans, a talk show of sorts that he hosts alongside his wife from their upstate New York farm. Here’s what he had to say about the new season:

“I just don’t know how long it’s gonna take for us to [start shooting] … like when we’re gonna see a season 11 of The Walking Dead is such a f—ing mystery to me right now. It’s a new world,” Morgan explained. “A year from now let’s say we’re back to normalish, whatever that may be. Say The Walking Dead is back to shooting and movies are going and everybody’s at work doing their thing, I think there’s totally an opportunity for Hilarie and I to keep doing the show from anywhere.”

Clearly, it could take a long while until we see Jeffrey Dean Morgan and the rest of The Walking Dead cast return for more post-apocalyptic drama. Until then, you’ll be glad to know that the first nine seasons of AMC’s hit series can be streamed on Netflix, along with plenty of other shows Morgan has starred in, including Grey’s Anatomy, Supernatural, and Weeds.