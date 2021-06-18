The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an iconic feature of Tinseltown and proof that a celebrity has made it. First established in 1960, the idea is to create permanent public monuments to achievements in the entertainment industry, honoring musicians, actors, directors, producers, and even fictional characters (Godzilla, Mickey Mouse, and Kermit the Frog have their own stars). Yesterday the Walk of Fame Selection Panel announced their 38 2022 honorees: including Willem Dafoe, Carrie Fisher, and Ewan McGregor. But there’s one inclusion that’ll make The Walking Dead fans very happy: Norman Reedus made the list.

He responded to the news on Twitter:

You all are so cool thank u for all the messages that star is yours as much as mine. Forever grateful to all of you. Who woulda thought ❤️🤟🏼 — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) June 17, 2021

It’s difficult to imagine AMC’s post-apocalyptic zombie smash without Reedus’ Daryl. He was introduced early in season one and quickly became a fan favorite, rising to the de facto lead after Andrew Lincoln left the show. As a measure of how crucial he is, Variety reported that Reedus was earning $1M per episode and is reportedly making a hefty $20 million for Season 11.

Even after the core show wraps up next year, Daryl won’t be away for too long. AMC has announced an upcoming Daryl and Carol spinoff, which will see the pair taking a road trip across the country.

But Reedus isn’t just known for The Walking Dead. He also won a lot of praise for playing the lead role in Hideo Kojima’s incredible 2019 game Death Stranding, in which he played a futuristic deliveryman trekking through a bizarre science fiction world. A director’s cut was recently unveiled at E3, showing more of Reedus in a heavily Metal Gear Solid-inspired trailer.

He’s also the star of Ride with Norman Reedus, an AMC show in which he indulges his love of motorcycles, traveling around with a new guest each week to explore biker culture. Five seasons have aired, with the most recent in March 2021.

So congratulations to Norman Reedus, who more than deserves this honor. Let’s hope The Walking Dead gives Daryl some fun stuff to do in Season 11.