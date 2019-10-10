Wally West Will Meet A Classic Villain When He Returns In The Flash

We learned over the summer that Keiynan Lonsdale would be returning for The Flash season 6 as Wally West AKA Kid Flash. Though he hasn’t been seen on the show since season 4, he did do a stretch on the Waverider on Legends of Tomorrow until the end of season 3. It’ll be worth it when he makes his comeback after such a long time, though, as the speedster sidekick will encounter a classic Flash foe.

Or so says showrunner Eric Wallace (via Comic Book Resources). The EP teased that it’s his hope to get Lonsdale back for a couple of episodes this season, with the story behind it seeing Wally stepping up to save Barry Allen rather than the other way around. Completing his arc towards becoming his own hero, Wally will come face to face with a major rogue from the comics, who it sounds like hasn’t appeared on the show before.

“If all goes well, I’m trying my best to… get Kid Flash in for a couple [of episodes] because the story’s so good… Kid Flash will now meet a classic villain from the classic days from classic comic books. And maybe he’ll have to save the Flash’s behind, which is what I want to see, because maybe he’s not a kid anymore. It’s time to grow up.”

The Flash: 6x02 - "A Flash Of Lightning" Gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even though The Flash has been on the air half a decade now, it still hasn’t brought all the classic villains from the comics to the screen, so there’s numerous contenders for who this could be. The idea of Wally finally coming into his own will no doubt please fans as well, considering his stature in the DC universe. Obviously, we all respect Lonsdale’s personal reasons for leaving the show, but it’ll be good to see the character’s journey continued in season 6.

Back here in the present, though, The Flash reaches 6×02 “A Flash of the Lightning” next Tuesday, October 15th.