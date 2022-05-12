‘WandaVision’ fan colorizes series’ promo poster

WandaVision kicked off a new era for the MCU when it made its debut in January 2021. The show was the first Disney Plus Marvel original, kicking off a stellar run that’s encompassed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and soon Ms. Marvel. Many more are set to follow in the coming months, though WandaVision will surely retain a special place in fans’ hearts.

This homage to classic American sitcoms delved into the mind of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and saw her struggling to cope with Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War. Along the way, it also dropped some big hints at multiversal and occult elements that finally bore fruit in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Now, in a bid to commemorate the show, CorptanSpecklez on r/MarvelStudios produced a colorized version of the official poster. Check it out:

Colorizing a black and white image is harder than you’d expect, so hats off to the artist for making this work so well.

So, what’s next for Wanda and Vision? Well, Multiverse of Madness seems to conclusively end Wanda’s story, though the door has been left just slightly open for her to return in the future (perhaps in a ‘House of M’ adaptation?).

There is also a version of Vision — White Vision — now active in the MCU, though we haven’t seen a single glimpse of him since the WandaVision finale in March 2021. Presumably, Marvel Studios will pick up this dangling plot thread one day, though there’s no indication as to which future MCU project will bring back the fan-favorite synthezoid.

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney Plus.