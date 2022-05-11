‘Doctor Strange 2’ has MCU fans worried that House of M is coming

This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought Wanda Maximoff’s MCU arc to an end. Since her debut in Age of Ultron, she’s been one of the most volatile heroes, beginning her tenure as a villain, then partially responsible for the Sokovia Accords at the heart of Civil War, and being forced to make an absolutely brutal choice in Avengers: Infinity War.
Wanda didn’t cope with this well, enslaving a town in WandaVision to let her live out her fantasy life, then going completely off the deep end in Multiverse of Madness trying to get it back. The film ends with her apparent death, though tellingly we never see a body.
This has fans hoping that one day we’ll see one of her most notorious comics arcs come to the big screen: ‘House of M’. In this, Wanda suffers yet another catastrophic mental breakdown as she tries to screw with reality to recreate her lost children. At the end of the story, she utters the iconic words “No more mutants”, instantly stripping the majority of the world’s mutants of their powers.
We have to agree. Much of this storyline has already been (sort of) covered in WandaVision. Anyway, one of the key factors behind the storyline is that the Marvel Comics universe was over-stuffed with mutants and editorial decided they needed a clear out. The MCU hasn’t even introduced the X-Men yet, so Wanda immediately getting rid of them just doesn’t make sense.
But hey, we’re sure she’ll be back before too long. Maybe she can finally end up on the side of a lunchbox again?
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.