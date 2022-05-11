‘Doctor Strange 2’ has MCU fans worried that House of M is coming

This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought Wanda Maximoff’s MCU arc to an end. Since her debut in Age of Ultron, she’s been one of the most volatile heroes, beginning her tenure as a villain, then partially responsible for the Sokovia Accords at the heart of Civil War, and being forced to make an absolutely brutal choice in Avengers: Infinity War.

Wanda didn’t cope with this well, enslaving a town in WandaVision to let her live out her fantasy life, then going completely off the deep end in Multiverse of Madness trying to get it back. The film ends with her apparent death, though tellingly we never see a body.

This has fans hoping that one day we’ll see one of her most notorious comics arcs come to the big screen: ‘House of M’. In this, Wanda suffers yet another catastrophic mental breakdown as she tries to screw with reality to recreate her lost children. At the end of the story, she utters the iconic words “No more mutants”, instantly stripping the majority of the world’s mutants of their powers.

While some are on board:

I hope they make a House of M adaptation in the MCU — Y3T1 (@Y3T1_FN) May 10, 2022

Imagine if we got a House of M #MCU movie i would cry yc — Hi Pot I'm Kettle 🙃 //🇧🇧// (@dkenpachi246) May 8, 2022

Most are saying that Kevin Feige should avoid adapting it at all costs:

Keep her and Feige and the MCU away from House of M, which is a horrifically shit storyline. — I will devour your eyes like marshmallows (@HologramBones) May 10, 2022

House of M will go down in history as that REALLY shit comic people who dont read comics will praise because a mediocre actress who also didn't read it said it was good. https://t.co/9TEWQz0Myg — 🔪Shredderbowl🔪 (@mvn2099) May 10, 2022

i can't understand where exactly most mcu viewers and actresses find something "badass" in house of m. really. because i started to think that we are talking about very different comics. this is what and most of the real comic readers and i understand from HoM; pic.twitter.com/Hal5hqKQeF — ehe | wanda maximoff (@wiccanshood) May 2, 2022

Many have concluded that those pushing for it haven’t actually read it:

Has any of the people saying “this would be great” actually read fucking house of M?? https://t.co/6JrHkwfs7M — Juan 🍂🍂 (@SeiryuJCT) April 30, 2022

Others say it’s just known because of that one memorable line:

adapting house of M would literally undo wanda’s entire WV to MoM arc. Many people just want it just because of the “no more mutants” line and it shows. — r • MoM SPOILERS (@mltivcrses) May 10, 2022

Please for the love of God stop recommending House of M to people who want to read about Wanda. She is barely even in it and is basically just a plot point instead of a character. https://t.co/zk4P41DgpV — Eric is back on his Dragon Age Bullshit🖤🦅 (@EricjustasonSub) May 10, 2022

We have to agree. Much of this storyline has already been (sort of) covered in WandaVision. Anyway, one of the key factors behind the storyline is that the Marvel Comics universe was over-stuffed with mutants and editorial decided they needed a clear out. The MCU hasn’t even introduced the X-Men yet, so Wanda immediately getting rid of them just doesn’t make sense.

But hey, we’re sure she’ll be back before too long. Maybe she can finally end up on the side of a lunchbox again?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.