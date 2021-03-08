WandaVision Finale Scores The Show’s Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Rating

At one point, WandaVision was the highest-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe project on Rotten Tomatoes after managing to exceed the 96% score held by Best Picture nominee Black Panther. While the consensus dropped a little bit by the end of the show’s run, it still ended up with a 91% average, which is a mightily impressive level of consistency spread out across nine episodes.

In fact, only six movies in the shared universe have managed to win more acclaim, but the recent finale has ended up as the single lowest-rated installment of the MCU’s first episodic show. It’s not as if “The Series Finale” is being panned by critics, though, and it currently sits on a solid 82%, but after eight weeks of hugely emotional buildup, it appears as though some folks were left a little disappointed by the ninth and final outing veering harder into the franchise’s standard formula.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While the vast majority of WandaVision‘s loose plot threads were tied up in relatively satisfying fashion, “The Series Finale” upped the ante significantly when it came to the action sequences. There was plenty of hand-waving by both Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, while two mid-air battles happened simultaneously as the pair of witches and rival Visions both faced off at the same time.

Sticking the landing is always the hardest part of any finale, and that’s especially true of something like WandaVision, which saw viewers become massively invested in two characters who had largely operated on the fringes of the mythology until the show premiered, and it had to deliver a satisfying conclusion while still shuffling plenty of pieces around the MCU’s board and tying directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.