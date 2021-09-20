WandaVision Goes Home Empty-Handed From The Emmys

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was looking to prove itself as an awards season juggernaut heading into this year’s Emmys, and it had a great chance of doing just that after WandaVision picked up an impressive 23 nominations, including nods in virtually all of the major categories.

While Marvel Studios did land its first three trophies last week when WandaVision was recognized for production design, costuming and music at the Creative Arts Emmys, the reality-bending superhero series was completely shut out last night, ultimately going home empty-handed.

As per Variety, stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn, along with director Matt Shakman and lead writer Jac Schaeffer, were all shortlisted for their contributions to the series, with Hahn in particular being heavily tipped as the favorite for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, where she ended up losing out to Mare of Easttown‘s Julianne Nicholson.

Industry insiders were shocked at WandaVision being ignored on all fronts, even if it wasn’t expected to sweep the board when up against such heavy hitters as the aforementioned Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, I May Destroy You, Hamilton and more.

Netflix were the big winners on the night, going home with no less than 44 trophies, but it’s got to sting for Kevin Feige and the entire WandaVision team that such a critically acclaimed and massively popular show was left on the outside looking in for every single major category it was competing in.