WandaVision Leak Hints At A Secret 10th Episode For The Disney Plus Series

WandaVision blew the minds of Marvel fans everywhere last week when Evan Peters showed up as his version of Quicksilver. You might think that would be hard to top, but the Disney Plus series may have an even bigger shock up its sleeve – a surprise extra episode.

A new piece of evidence has materialized online which suggests that WV could clock in at 10 outings instead of the previously announced 9. In a recent Facebook post, STW Talent Agency promoted their client Selena Anduze’s role in WandaVision with a graphic featuring screenshots of Anduze in character as S.W.O.R.D. Agent Rodriguez and a banner reading: “Selena appears in Episodes 4, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10!” The post has since been deleted, but The Direct was sharp enough to spot the intriguing image before it was removed.

Obviously, there’s an alternate explanation here: STW just made a miscalculation when it came to the episode count and deleted their post when they spotted the mistake. However, it could also be the case that they realized the tenth outing was supposed to be kept a secret and so took down the graphic for that reason. Future Marvel series will be 6, 8 or 10 episodes long, too, so it would make sense for WV to fit that format as well.

The Marvel fandom lost it when Peters walked through the Maximoff-Vision’s door last week, so imagine how the internet would react if episode 9 concludes on a cliffhanger instead of wrapping things up and the real finale arrives the following week? After keeping Baby Yoda under a blanket and withholding Peters’ cameo from promos, a twist like this certainly seems like the natural next move for Disney Plus.

Stay vigilant, folks. WandaVision continues with episode 6 this Friday.