‘Warrior Nun’ diehards put their crusade for season 3 on hold to wage war against Netflix for another injustice

Fans of Netflix’s fantasy series Warrior Nun have been at war ever since the streamer unceremoniously canceled the series, leaving many of its dangling plot threads unresolved. The fandom has been campaigning to get the series renewed for season three either via Netflix, in the unlikely case the streamer accepts it made a mistake, or some other platform swoops in to save the day. However, a recently held script reading for the series including showrunner Simon Barry and other cast members has added yet another point to the long list of grave grievances fans have against Netflix.

Amid all the chaos and campaigning for season three, fans understandably forgot that the series’ last season probably had a blooper reel as well, which has not been released yet. Series star Kristina Tonteri-Young shared during the script reading that she had to purposely mess up her scenes in season two to ensure she was a part of the blooper reel. That left the whole fandom dumbfounded and then furious over the existence of the clip and the fact that Netflix is purposely depriving us of it.

Netflix keeping fans away from the blooper reel on top of canceling the series is evidently an atrocity none of the Warrior Nun’s supporters will allow to slide.

So far, Netflix has shown no sign that the ongoing campaign to save the show affects the streamer or its decision to cancel it in the first place. While chances of the next season seeing the light of day might be slim, it is very much possible that Netflix decides to appease its subscribers by eventually releasing the blooper reel. Until that happens, the Warrior Nun showrunner is making sure that at least he is rewarding the campaigners in every way he can.