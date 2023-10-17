Was Allison Holker on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

Did the professional dancer ever try her luck at the coveted Mirrorball Trophy?

If you are unfamiliar with the one and only Allison Holker, have you been living under a rock?

The 35-year-old is a professional dancer and choreographer, with her dance experience dating back to the age of nine. Holker originally enrolled as a student at The Dance Club in Orem, Utah, specializing in contemporary, ballet, jazz, and tap, quickly becoming a superstar.

Since then, she has won numerous dance titles, including National Senior Performer of the Year in 2004, National Senior Outstanding Dancing in 2005, National Senior Dancer of the Year, among other accolades, and has been part of some of the world’s biggest productions.

Holker performed alongside Earth, Wind and Fire during the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2002, starred in Footloose, High School Musical and High School Musical 2, served as a backup dancer for The X Factor USA, and for Demi Lovato, the list goes on.

The Minnesota native also competed on So You Think You Can Dance from 2006 to 2017, advancing to the finale for season 2, returning as an All-Star for season 7, 8, and 14, and embarking on the So You Think You Can Dance nationwide tour. During her time on the beloved competition series, she met her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

In 2013, the fellow So You Think You Can Dance All-Stars got married at the stunning San-Juliette Winery in Paso Robles, California, which is owned by So You Think You Can Dance producer and judge Nigel Lythgoe. Having two children together in 2016 and 2019 (in addition to the daughter Holker had in 2008 with her ex-fiancé), Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss raised the three children together as one happy family, until Boss tragically committed suicide this past December, ultimately shattering the hearts of dance-lovers across the globe.

While it seems as though Holker has pursued every dance opportunity imaginable, fans have just one question: was she ever on Dancing With The Stars?

Was Allison Holker on Dancing With the Stars?

Allison Holker has competed on four seasons of Dancing With The Stars, however, she has never taken home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Her first season of Dancing With The Stars was in 2014, competing alongside Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett. Despite capturing the hearts of viewers across the globe, the pair was eliminated in week six, causing them to finish in ninth place.

Just one year later, Holker returned for season 20, garnering her strongest finish to date. Partnered with R5 singer Riker Lynch, the duo made it all the way to the finale, ultimately falling short to Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy in the end.

For season 21, Holker was paired with singer Andy Grammer and finished in seventh place, and for season 23, Holker was paired with singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and finished in eleventh place, ultimately concluding her Dancing With The Stars journey.

Will Allison Holker ever return to the ballroom? Only time will tell.