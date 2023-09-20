Was ‘Secret Invasion’ actually filmed in Russia?

The Disney Plus series, Secret Invasion, is finally taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to the espionage genre, complete with clandestine operations in Russia at one point. But did the show really film there?

The show centers on Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., as he teams up with a few key allies to prevent a sect of Skrulls from invading Earth. Even though Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos is himself a Skrull, he’s considered one of the good guys in the show and teams up with his Captain Marvel co-star Jackson, as well as Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross and Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill. As to who is actually standing for team Terra, or not, ultimately unfolds throughout the show.

While some scenes take place in Russia on-screen, many viewers are left wondering if the show was actually filmed there. Here’s what we know.

Secret Invasion filming locations revealed

Despite many scenes in early episodes taking place in Moscow, the show wasn’t filmed there. However, Secret Invasion also opted out of filming solely in America for those scenes.

Instead, much of the series was actually filmed in England, including at Piece Hall in West Yorkshire’s Leeds for the scenes taking place at a Russian bazaar, among several other locations around the same area, according to Distractify.

Secret Invasion’s production was an international affair, however, with other scenes filmed in Atlanta and Los Angeles — favorites among many MCU productions.

The atypical filming location and return to the genre of espionage, in the spirit of 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, certainly helps Secret Invasion stand out among the typical action/adventure MCU offerings.

You can currently stream the first season on Disney Plus while waiting for news about a potential season 2.