Will there be a ‘Secret Invasion’ season 2?

Are we going to see more of the Skrulls?

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Secret Invasion finale

Marvel’s newest, Nick Fury-centered series Secret Invasion has officially wrapped up its first season with episode 6 titled “Home” now airing on Disney Plus. While many fans were disappointed with the 37-minute finale and called it rushed, the series has resolved its plot of the Skrull threat as the anticipated face-off between Nick Fury and G’iah against Gravik results in the Skrull leader’s death.

With the real Rhodey and Everett Ross now free and Kree inviting peace talks with the Skrulls, Secret Invasion has concluded all its arcs. The MCU has also gotten its new overpowered character in G’iah, who now possesses the powers of Avengers and multiple MCU characters after gaining the Harvest. So, does the series finale still leaves room for a second season?

Will ‘Secret Invasion’ have a second season?

Marvel continuing Secret Invasion with a second season seems less likely at this point since it marketed the series as a ‘miniseries’ ever since the news of its development broke. Most of Marvel’s Disney Plus series ends with one season, with only a few exceptions like Loki. Additionally, the series ending leaves little potential for a sequel and instead sets the stage for the upcoming female-centric film The Marvels.

Another fact that would keep Secret Invasion from getting a second season is that it is based on a completed Marvel Comics storyline and focused specifically on the Skrull conspiracy. The Secret Invasion finale gives a conclusive ending to the Skrull invasion arc and thus does not necessarily need a follow-up. The decision to not add any post-credit or end-credit scene is also an indication that episode 6 was really the end of Secret Invasion. It also debunked all rumors about Chloe Bennet’s return as Daisy Johnson/Quake from Agents of SHIELD.

However, director Ali Selim once expressed interest in a second season of Secret Invasion in an interview with SFX Magazine, even while hoping that the ending leaves viewers “satiated and complete.” He continued saying, “As Marvel does so excellently, you also feel like Oh, it could go in this direction.” Explaining what could Secret Invasion season 2 be about, the director continued,

“There are some characters that are no longer with us and some characters that live to see another challenge. I would love to see that challenge become season 2.”

But despite the hopes of a sequel season, Marvel has not greenlit Secret Invasion season 2 so far. As of now, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is confirmed to appear in The Marvels next, joining forces with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan. The newly-free Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes’ next appearance will probably be in the MCU’s Phase Six film Armor Wars.

Catch all six episodes of Secret Invasion streaming now on Disney Plus.