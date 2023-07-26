If there’s one thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe is most famous for, other than being a never-ending, ever-expanding, all-consuming franchise, is its commitment to the post-credits scene. Since the very beginning, it’s been a fixture of every new MCU movie to feature at least one end credits sequence, but usually two. Ever since the launch of Disney Plus, that trope has been carried over to Marvel Studios’ streaming releases as well.

However, with a TV series putting out new episodes each week there’s not always the need for every installment of a Marvel show to contain an end credits tag. Some, like WandaVision, avoid doing so until things heat up in its final episodes. Others like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law had a lot of fun with the tradition, handing fans an extra gag pretty much every week.

Secret Invasion is the latest Marvel series to premiere on Disney Plus, with episode one making its streaming debut on June 21 and new installments following each Wednesday until it concluded on July 26. But does it feature any end credits scenes? Let’s dig in…

Episode 1: “Resurrection”

As we could’ve expected, as based on the format of previous season openers in Marvel shows, Secret Invasion‘s first episode does not contain an end credits scene, mid or otherwise. In fact, its shocking opening credits suggest we shouldn’t expect too many tag sequences in future episodes either. No, I’m not talking about the credits being shocking because they’re A.I.-generated but because they come at the beginning of the episode in the first place.

Previous Marvel shows had kept their credits animations to the end of each installment, with the mid-credits scenes then dropping once it was over, mirroring the structure of the movies. Secret Invasion sporting a traditional TV opening credits sequence doesn’t necessarily preclude any future end credits additions, though, so still be sure to pay close attention in subsequent episodes.

Episode 2: “Promises”

Just as predicted, episode two also does not feature a credits tag scene, mid, end, or otherwise. Instead Secret Invasion‘s second installment continues the format of its predecessor in dropping a major surprise right at the end of its 58-minute runtime instead. That’s zero for two, but nevertheless, we remain hopeful that those passionate post-credits scene fans out there will be satiated before the show wraps up its six-part run.

Episode 3: “Betrayed”

Three episodes in and Secret Invasion has definitely developed a formula, but it’s a winning formula, so who can complain? Following the footsteps of the past two weeks, episode three sends us into the credits with another killer reveal, thus negating the need for a tag scene. It does seem like its the finale or bust when it comes to expecting a post-credits sequence from this show, then, but you never know. This series is all about its surprises so you’d better be safe than sorry and stay glued to those credits.

Episode 4: “Beloved”

Secret Invasion just keeps piling on the shocks week by week, with yet another, um, beloved character meeting their (seeming) demise at the tail-end (or should that be tail-os?) of episode five. And yet the series stubbornly refuses to treat us to a post-credits scene afterwards. I suppose it fits the more “grown-up” tone the show is striving for, and it ensures the episode itself always has a strong ending that leaves us wanting more. Here’s to next week’s penultimate installment delivering what we’re after.

Episode 5: “Harvest”

Well, you didn’t need to be a Super-Skrull to see this one coming. Yes, in what is a very rare move for one of these Marvel Disney Plus series, Secret Invasion‘s penultimate installment does not feature a post-credits scene. Typically, these shows include some kind of hint at what’s to come in next week’s finale in order to raise the stakes even more (going back to White Vision’s reveal in WandaVision episode eight), but apparently Secret Invasion is too good for that. I kid, I kid. You do you, Secret Invasion.

Episode 6: “Home”

Well, as I said weeks ago, it’s the finale or bust when it comes to getting any kind of post-credits treat from Secret Invasion. And it turns out it was bust. Episode six comes and goes without so much as a peep from Nick Fury or any of his chums during its lengthy credits (which take up about five minutes of the all-too-short 38 minute runtime). Thankfully, the finale itself does a good enough job of setting up a number of upcoming MCU projects on its own so an end credits tag isn’t necessarily. Although it definitely would’ve been welcome.