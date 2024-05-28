Was ‘Will Trent’ renewed for season 3?



Following the conclusion of season 2 of ABC’s Will Trent, fans are eager to know how soon season 3 will be coming to their screens. The crime drama, based on the novels of the same name, is a ratings hit for ABC. A healthy mix of suspense, drama, action, and comedy, season 2 of Will Trent was a worthy successor to the first season. But will the titular detective and TV’s favorite chihuahua Betty return for another round of mysteries?

The season 2 finale, “Do You See the Vision,” left us wondering just how season 3 plans to pick up. The high-stakes episode featured the FBI and the APD joining forces to take down the killer who murders sex offenders and leaves toys in their mouths. After connecting the dots, Will realized they weren’t looking for a “bad guy.” The culprit was a woman. Beyond that, Will’s love life has taken a huge hit, and he’s left alone.

Was Will Trent’s release window delayed until 2025?

The new season will either meet Will at his current state of defeat, or make a time jump and then fill in the holes through flashbacks. However, there’s quite a bit of time before the series returns. Initial speculations pegged season 3 to have a Fall 2024 return date. But, following ABC’s new lineup for their 2024-25 schedule, we now know that season 3 of Will Trent will not return until 2025.

The show was officially renewed for season 3 in April, and is likely to air between 10 and 18 episodes in the new season. At this time though, it’s unclear the exact date the series will be available to viewers.

Leading in both ratings and overall performance, ABC’s Will Trent and The Rookie were held by the network, and will have midseason debuts. Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter the reason for this decision.

Both of those shows are firing on all cylinders, both in terms of ratings and the performance we see on Hulu. We’ll launch them in January, when we have huge promotional platforms in New Year’s Rockin Eve, as well as college football and a huge slate of Christmas programming. To have those shows go uninterrupted just felt like the best way to keep growing them, which is our goal.

Erwich also shared that due to the overwhelming success of the shows, especially on streaming, they will be awarded an uninterrupted run upon their return. So when season 3 Will Trent arrives in January 2025, there will be no delays or breaks, making for an even more enjoyable watch.

