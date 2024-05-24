Melissa O'Neill as Lucy Chen and Nathan Fillion as John Nolan on The Rookie
Screenshot via ABC
Category:
TV

Will there be ‘The Rookie’ season 7?

We're all itching to know.
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|
Published: May 24, 2024 08:56 am

The Rookie has given Nathan Fillion fans the chance to watch the talented actor every week, and it’s also given us couples and characters to obsess over. The procedural began airing on ABC in 2018 and has had six sweet, funny, engaging, and ultimately satisfying seasons.

Recommended Videos

A rare show is still good after several seasons, but The Rookie has proven that there are still more stories to be told. After a memorable The Rookie season 6 finale, we want to know if the Nathan Fillion drama has been renewed for a seventh season.

Is there going to be a season 7 of The Rookie?

Screenshot via ABC

The Rookie received a season 7 renewal in April 2024. Nathan Fillion thanked fans for watching and loving the show on his Instagram account. He wrote in his caption, “It’s a good feeling to have work. It’s even better to be able to take pride in that work.” He also said the viewers have “excellent taste in entertainment.”

There’s one thing to note, though: while The Rookie did get renewed, season 7 will air in 2025. There will be 18 episodes and there won’t be any weeks off. In the meantime, we can catch up on the spinoff of The Rookie, Rookie: Feds, if we haven’t seen it yet.

Without an exciting lead character like John Nolan, The Rookie wouldn’t be quite so interesting. After getting into trouble, Nolan becomes a cop with the LAPD. But the twist is that he’s 45 years old, which makes him an old “rookie.” Of course, a TV show can have an amazing premise and still be boring, cheesy, or otherwise disappointing. Fillion plays Nolan with enough heart to make us want to keep tuning in.

What will season 7 look like?

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan in The Rookie
Screenshot via ABC

Season 7 will pick up where the season 6 finale left off, and will focus on Bailey and Nolan adopting a child. Since we’ve been watching their love story for a while now, we can’t wait to see them become parents… but of course, there are going to be some bumps along the way.

Alexi Hawley, the showrunner, told TV Insider that season 7 will continue the tone that fans know and love. Hawley said, “the joy of the show is that even when there are stakes, even when there are bad things that happen, the show is always a ride and always entertaining.”

Hawley also said in an interview with TV Line that The Rookie has very unique seasons, which is just one reason why we’re such big fans. He mentioned that there will be some conflict between the main characters in season 7 because “We have so many great relationships on the show established, but if there’s no drama, there’s no drama.”

One of our favorite and most memorable The Rookie relationships is the one between Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter). Known as “Chenford,” the couple went through a lot in season 6. While it seems like it’ll take forever for season 7 to get here, at least we know we’re in for another awesome season.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who is Scarlett Johansson married to?
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Who is Scarlett Johansson married to?
Josh Conrad and others Josh Conrad and others May 24, 2024
Read Article Every unmissable new movie and TV series coming to Hulu and Disney Plus this summer
Futurama/Doctor Who/Only Murders in the Building
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
TV
TV
Every unmissable new movie and TV series coming to Hulu and Disney Plus this summer
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ fans praise Penelope Featherington for no longer looking like a Froot Loops mascot
TikTok video shows Penelope Featherington's style evolution
Category: News
News
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ fans praise Penelope Featherington for no longer looking like a Froot Loops mascot
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 24, 2024
Read Article What happened to ‘The Vampire’ Diaries’ star Nina Dobrev?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Nina Dobrev attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for InStyle)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened to ‘The Vampire’ Diaries’ star Nina Dobrev?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 24, 2024
Read Article What happened to Lord Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’?
Ben Miller as Archibald Featherington in 'Bridgerton' season 1
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What happened to Lord Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who is Scarlett Johansson married to?
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Who is Scarlett Johansson married to?
Josh Conrad and others Josh Conrad and others May 24, 2024
Read Article Every unmissable new movie and TV series coming to Hulu and Disney Plus this summer
Futurama/Doctor Who/Only Murders in the Building
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
TV
TV
Every unmissable new movie and TV series coming to Hulu and Disney Plus this summer
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ fans praise Penelope Featherington for no longer looking like a Froot Loops mascot
TikTok video shows Penelope Featherington's style evolution
Category: News
News
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ fans praise Penelope Featherington for no longer looking like a Froot Loops mascot
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 24, 2024
Read Article What happened to ‘The Vampire’ Diaries’ star Nina Dobrev?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Nina Dobrev attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for InStyle)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened to ‘The Vampire’ Diaries’ star Nina Dobrev?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 24, 2024
Read Article What happened to Lord Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’?
Ben Miller as Archibald Featherington in 'Bridgerton' season 1
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What happened to Lord Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 24, 2024
Author
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.