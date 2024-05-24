Will there be ‘The Rookie’ season 7?

The Rookie has given Nathan Fillion fans the chance to watch the talented actor every week, and it’s also given us couples and characters to obsess over. The procedural began airing on ABC in 2018 and has had six sweet, funny, engaging, and ultimately satisfying seasons.

A rare show is still good after several seasons, but The Rookie has proven that there are still more stories to be told. After a memorable The Rookie season 6 finale, we want to know if the Nathan Fillion drama has been renewed for a seventh season.

Is there going to be a season 7 of The Rookie?

The Rookie received a season 7 renewal in April 2024. Nathan Fillion thanked fans for watching and loving the show on his Instagram account. He wrote in his caption, “It’s a good feeling to have work. It’s even better to be able to take pride in that work.” He also said the viewers have “excellent taste in entertainment.”

There’s one thing to note, though: while The Rookie did get renewed, season 7 will air in 2025. There will be 18 episodes and there won’t be any weeks off. In the meantime, we can catch up on the spinoff of The Rookie, Rookie: Feds, if we haven’t seen it yet.

Without an exciting lead character like John Nolan, The Rookie wouldn’t be quite so interesting. After getting into trouble, Nolan becomes a cop with the LAPD. But the twist is that he’s 45 years old, which makes him an old “rookie.” Of course, a TV show can have an amazing premise and still be boring, cheesy, or otherwise disappointing. Fillion plays Nolan with enough heart to make us want to keep tuning in.

What will season 7 look like?

Season 7 will pick up where the season 6 finale left off, and will focus on Bailey and Nolan adopting a child. Since we’ve been watching their love story for a while now, we can’t wait to see them become parents… but of course, there are going to be some bumps along the way.

Alexi Hawley, the showrunner, told TV Insider that season 7 will continue the tone that fans know and love. Hawley said, “the joy of the show is that even when there are stakes, even when there are bad things that happen, the show is always a ride and always entertaining.”

Hawley also said in an interview with TV Line that The Rookie has very unique seasons, which is just one reason why we’re such big fans. He mentioned that there will be some conflict between the main characters in season 7 because “We have so many great relationships on the show established, but if there’s no drama, there’s no drama.”

One of our favorite and most memorable The Rookie relationships is the one between Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter). Known as “Chenford,” the couple went through a lot in season 6. While it seems like it’ll take forever for season 7 to get here, at least we know we’re in for another awesome season.

