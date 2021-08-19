Watch: Action-Packed He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Trailer Teases Release Date

In a new trailer, the reboot of a classic children’s cartoon aims to capture a new generation of fans in breathtaking 3D. That’s right: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is on its way to Netflix, and it’s coming fast.

The original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe aired from 1983-1985 and is greatly outlived by sequels, spinoffs, and toy lines. Netflix’s upcoming 3D series features returning characters and new additions to fill out the cast. You can watch the new trailer above.

Streaming Sept. 16, He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe is aimed at drawing in new fans unfamiliar with the series. It follows Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a more nostalgia driven successor to its original starring Mark Hamill. Family-friendly humor, friendship, and clearly defined villains are already apparent in this first look at Eternia.

Both He-Man reboots ride the success of Noel Stevenson’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power animated series, which streamed its final season on the platform last year. While also marketed toward children unfamiliar with the franchise, Stevenson’s reboot drew a wide audience of fans of animation, LGBTQ representation, and strong female protagonists.

The bar is high for He-Man, and we’ll eagerly await its debut next month.