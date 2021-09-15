Watch: Alice Joins The Bat-Team In Batwoman Season 3 Teaser

The Arrowverse’s latest run of seasons only just concluded a couple of weeks ago, with Legends of Tomorrow season 6, but the next year of the DC TV franchise is already set to kick off next month. Batwoman is the first to return with its third season, which promises that a lot is about to change in Gotham City. Case in point, the first teaser promo for season 3 is here and it tells us that Alice (Rachel Skarsen) is finally about to join the Bat-Team. Well, kind of. Check it out above.

Fans have been expecting Alice to make the switch from foe to friend for the longest time, and season 2 saw the anti-villain undertake a fascinating semi-redemption arc that was tied up with the discovery that her sister Kate Kane (Wallis Day) was still alive. Not that she’s exactly jumping for joy about working with the good guys, though. This teaser reveals that Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), and Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) get Alice out of jail to help them locate the missing Batman villain trophies that were released back into the wild in the season 2 finale.

We know to expect that these dangerous items – such as Penguin’s umbrella and the Mad Hatter’s hat – being out there will mean the introduction of some iconic villains into the Arrowverse. For one, Agent Carter‘s Bridget Regan has been announced to be joining the cast as Poison Ivy, with the former botanist turned femme fatale being revived years after her initial reign of terror on the city.

Other newcomers include Robin Givens as Jada Jet, who fans think might turn out to be Ryan’s biological mother, and Victoria Cartagena as former GCPD detective Renee Montoya, a role the actress previously played on Fox’s Gotham.

Don’t miss Batwoman when it premieres its third season on The CW in exactly a month’s time on October 15th.