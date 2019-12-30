Watch: Amazing Fan Video Mashes Up The Witcher And Baby Yoda

Despite both being a mere few weeks old, Netflix’s The Witcher series and Disney’s Mandalorian have taken the world by storm. With a new decade just days away, sci-fi and fantasy fans are already placing both shows on their ‘best of’ lists for the 2010s, flattery that, truth be told, is well deserved, considering their standout quality.

And so, while you’d be forgiven for thinking that two very different genres would make for an impossible meeting, one fan has taken it upon themselves to try, yielding fantastic results in the process. Check out the hilarious mashup, featuring the pop culture phenomenon that is Baby Yoda, for yourselves below, courtesy of Reddit user DJMisha.

Titled ‘Someone had to do it’ the scene features a clip from episode 3 of The Mandalorian where Baby Yoda, left to his own devices, begins tinkering with various buttons on Mando’s ship. Flicking one switch prompts Jaskier’s ballad for Geralt of Rivia to start playing – as a hologram, no less – in the cockpit, before being promptly turned off again. In a more subtle touch, a shot of the ship’s various interfaces briefly flashes a map of the Continent – Witcher‘s setting – on-screen before cutting back to the mischievous little green guy.

With both shows having now concluded their initial run, fans can no doubt expect further scene splices such as these to arrive in the weeks ahead which, at the very least, should help soften the agonizing wait for future seasons.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is scheduled to debut on Disney Plus sometime in 2020 according to showrunner Jon Favreau, while followers of The Witcher will, sadly, need to exercise patience until 2021 before they’re able to continue Geralt of Rivia’s adventures.