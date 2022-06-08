Watch: Amazon releases official trailer for ‘The Terminal List’ featuring Chris Pratt

Amazon Prime has just dropped the official trailer for the new Chris Pratt vehicle, The Terminal List. Pratt stars as a veteran seeking answers in the gritty psychological action thriller.

The series, based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, features Pratt as U.S. Navy SEAL Commander James Reece. After his entire platoon is ambushed on a special ops mission, Reece returns stateside to face questions that contradict his own memories, and attempts to shift the onus of the mission failure onto him. Throughout the episodes, Reece will seek the real answers and attempt to uncover the mysterious forces that are working against him.

The trailer opens upon the aftermath of Reece’s failed mission: a row of coffins in a hanger, draped in US flags. We see Reece being questioned in a series of psych evaluations where he is told his platoon’s communications went down only a few kilometers into their mission, which is not how Reece remembers it happening. The trailer then seems to show Pratt’s character succumbing to PTSD-associated hallucinations. But something isn’t adding up and soon we see Pratt getting back to his Zero Dark Thirty military action roots.

The Terminal List will star Pratt alongside Crazy Rich Asians‘ Constance Wu, John Carter‘s Taylor Kitsch, Grey Garden’s Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Pratt’s brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger. Jai Courtney will also appear in a recurring role. Executive producer Antoine Fuqua, director of Training Day and The Equalizer, will serve as director for at least some of the series episodes, as will cinematographer Ellen Kuras.

The Terminal List will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime beginning July 1.