Watch: American Horror Story: Double Feature Trailer’s First Look At Provincetown

Fans who’ve been waiting patiently for a peek at the tenth season of FX’s hit horror anthology are in luck! The first trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature dropped today. The show is supposed to take place “by the sea” in Red Tide and “by the sand” in Death Valley, with the show being split into two separate parts. This will allow them to pack twice the punch into what looks to be an already impressive season.

After a year of delays due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it’s about time we got to see this phenomenal cast — featuring names like Matt Bomer, Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Angelica Ross, Frances Conroy Adina Porter, Chad Michaels, and Denis O’Hare — all together on screen.

American Horror Story: Double Feature — Part I: Red Tide will premiere on August 25th exclusively on FX with episodes available to stream the next day through FX on Hulu.