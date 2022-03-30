Watch: Andrew Garfield’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ gets first trailer

FX has shared the first trailer for their crime thriller series Under the Banner of Heaven starring Andrew Garfield, who has ditched his Spider-Man suit in favor of putting his sleuthing skills on display.

The show based on the true-crime book of the same name written by Jon Krakauer will see Garfield take on the role of detective Jeb Pyre in a small town where a woman and her infant child are murdered. According to the official synopsis, as the detective investigates the crime further he uncovers the dark secrets of the LDS religion and the “violent consequences of unyielding faith.” Check out the official synopsis below:

Under the Banner of Heaven is an original limited series inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, which follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.

Under the Banner of Heaven is a nonfiction book, released back in 2003, which depicts the true story of the brutal double murder in Utah in 1984 and how the religion of Mormonism lead to the tragic events.

Apart from Garfield in the lead role, other cast members include Sam Worthington, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Denise Gough, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Rohan Mead, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat, Wyatt Russell, Adelaide Clemens, and Christopher Heyerdahl.

The limited series contains seven episodes that will release weekly with the first kicking things off this April 28.