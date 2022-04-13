The Emmy Award-winning spy thriller Tehran is coming back for another season this May, and Apple TV Plus has given us a first look.

The Israeli series stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, and Navid Negahban. Taking place in the capital of Iran, Tehran, the show follows the fictional story of a Mossad agent named Tamar Rabinyan who infiltrates the Islamic Republic’s government in an effort to neutralize the air defenses for a nuclear plant, allowing the Israeli Air Force to bomb it and prevent the Middle-Eastern country from obtaining nuclear weapons.

When this mission goes awry, Tamar and her acquaintances have to find another way to finish their mission and get out of the country. Things obviously get out of hand, sending the protagonist on a downward spiral of thrilling events that might well end with her execution.

Tehran premiered in June 2020 to acclaim from critics and audiences, who praised the show’s attempt to depict an aesthetically realistic Tehran. The series also went on to bag an Emmy at the International Emmy Awards in November 2021, the first Israeli drama series to do so.

Now, it seems that producers Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn have decided to dial everything up to eleven for the forthcoming second season, with the first trailer showing us a much more tangible emphasis on action elements. Award-winning Hollywood veteran Glenn Close is also joining the fun, serving as Tamar’s intelligence handler for this outing.

Tehran season two is slated for a May 6 release on Apple TV Plus.