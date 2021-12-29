We’re getting a new look behind the scenes for the Disney Plus show The Book of Boba Fett with a new featurette, Being Boba Fett, which you can watch right here.

The series, set in the Star Wars universe, released its first episode on the streaming service Wednesday.

In this new promo video that takes a peek underneath the helmet of the series, filmmakers Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez break down what star Temuera Morrison brings to the character of the mysterious bounty hunter.

Having been left for dead on the sands of Tatooine at the end of Return of the Jedi, the featurette teases that we will hear more of the character’s backstory from then until now. Having been teased at a surprise end-credit sequence following the season two finale of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett follows the adventures of Boba and mercenary pal, Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, as they navigate the galaxy’s underworld, stake a claim on Tatooine, and attempt to rule with respect the throne of a crime syndicate once operated by Boba’s former employer, Jabba the Hutt.

“Temuera Morrison is an incredible actor. He’s an incredible presence. What he brings to the performance of Boba is just awesome,” The Book of Boba Fett‘s Co-Executive Producer and Director Dave Filoni exclaims.

“Tem, he brings all sides of himself when he plays the character. I think the audience is going to be suprised just how likable this character is because of Tem,” added the series’ Co-Executive Producer and Director Robert Rodriguez.

“It was an exciting comeback,” said Morrison, who originally donned the bounty hunter helmet of Boba Fett’s father, Jango Fett, in the Star Wars prequel films. “It’s wearing that armor that gives you a sense of power.”

Morrison added he views himself as one small part of the overall production, a cog in the machine adding up to “magic.”

Watch The Book of Boba Fett‘s first episode on Disney Plus now.