Watch: ‘Boo, Bitch’ trailer teases paranormal high school comedy

In high school, getting ghosted can feel awful, but with Netflix’s new show, Boo, Bitch, the concept is taking on an entirely different meaning in the brand new trailer.

The series starring Lana Condor teases “Something bitchy this way comes,” according to its synopsis on the YouTube video for the trailer. While Condor’s Erika Vu starts off as a high school senior who has largely “lived her life safely under the radar,” as a press release for the show put it, one fateful night changes all that. In an attempt to start living life to the fullest and “change her narrative,” she ends up waking the next morning to find she has turned into a ghost.

The show looks to be something of a mashup of the cynically peppered comedy of Mean Girls with the supernatural and somewhat romantic elements of Ghost. In the trailer, it’s teased that Erika may be a specter due to having unfinished business, perhaps involving a crush.

Certainly, many teens could relate to the idea of feeling invisible in their day-to-day life. Bringing that metaphor to fruition with a coming-of-age tale of a sassy student who haunts the halls of her high school seems like a winning formula for a relatable and heartfelt comedy.

The show is executive produced by Erin Ehrlich and Lauren Lungerich, some of the creative minds behind Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and On My Block, respectively.

Touted as a limited series, the show will consist of eight 30-minute episodes.

Boo, Bitch hits Netflix July 8.