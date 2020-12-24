Watch: New Cobra Kai Season 3 Clip Shows No Mercy

“Strike first, strike hard. No mercy.”

While we patiently wait for the third run of the hugely successful dojo-battling action-comedy Cobra Kai, Netflix has dropped a brand new clip to help fans get excited for another round of no-nonsense life lessons from everyone’s favourite badass Sensei, Johnny Lawrence.

Yes, Miguel and Sensei Lawrence are back doing what they do best – learning valuable life lessons together in the hardest and most unimaginably unorthodox way ever. Honestly, after such a bone-crunching season 2 finale, it’s great to see the likable duo finally together again and you can go ahead and feast your eyes on said clip up above.

With the third season scheduled to crane kick its way to Netflix on January 1st, fans have been clamouring for answers since the curtains closed on the sophomore run’s shocking cliffhanger. And with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka’s ongoing onscreen rivalry slowly edging up the gears, there’s even talk that a potential cameo from Hillary Swank, or even Elizabeth Shue, could be on the cards.

As for where this forthcoming outing will take us next in the Karate Kid universe, well, we can only really speculate right now. That being said, there’ve been plenty of fan theories making the rounds. From Tory Nichols turning out to be the possible daughter of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny’s ex, Ali Mills, to Miguel’s father being revealed as the villain from Karate Kid 3, the rumour mill has been turning full swing lately. Suffice it to say, we can’t wait to finally find out what happens next in the third run of the series.

But tell us, are you as excited as we are? Or will you be dodging Cobra Kai like a roundhouse kick to the head when it returns? Let us know in the usual place down below!