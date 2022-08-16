Watch: ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5 trailer teases the beginning of a war

With Cobra Kai returning to Netflix next month, the streamer has dropped a new trailer for the smash-hit series’s fifth season which promises what could be the most dramatic run of the show yet. The unthinkable happened at the end of season four, when Terry Silver and Cobra Kai beat both Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang at the All Valley Tournament.

The battle for the soul of the valley may be over, however, but the war is just beginning. The new trailer (see above) checks in on our heroes, with Johnny (William Zabka) slumming it as an uber driver and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) admitting defeating and closing down his dojo. But, by the looks of things, the boys get their mojo back before long and decide to stick it to Thomas Ian Griffith’s villain, with the help of Karate Kid Part II villain-turned-ally Chozen (Yuji Okumoto).

'Cobra Kai' season five gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















Click to zoom

Elsewhere, Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan)’s rival is still just as strong as ever, despite Johnny’s attempts to have his surrogate and biological sons patch things up. And let’s not forget John Kreese (Martin Kove), who might have been framed and sent to jail by former partner Silver but it seems like he’s finding himself at home behind bars.

Here’s the official synopsis for the incoming season:

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Developing…