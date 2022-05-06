And there's an intense new trailer to raise the stakes.

Cobra Kai season five has finally received its release date, and fans have been treated to an intense teaser to celebrate.

The fifth season of the series, which will be the third produced by Netflix, is set to arrive on the streaming service Sept. 9.

This new season begins right where we left off at the conclusion of season four. In the new footage, fans get a taste of the season’s plot which will see Cobra Kai expand across the valley after their victory at the 51st Annual All Valley Karate Championship.

Daniel Larusso isn’t going to let this go quietly though recruiting allies from his past to fight back. Meanwhile, Johnny Lawrence and his son Robbie are headed down to Mexico to find Miguel who left to seek out his father at the end of last season.

The new footage was first revealed to attendees on day seven of the ‘Netflix is a Joke’ festival. During the event, the ‘Cobra Kai: Live & Bad Ass’ panel was held which included appearances from the show’s stars, live performances, and more.

Cobra Kai is written and produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, who will all be returning for its upcoming season. All of the show’s main cast will return, with plenty of new characters joining the mix, including multiple teased celebrity guest appearances.

In anticipation of the new season, you can stream the first four seasons of Cobra Kai in their entirety on Netflix.