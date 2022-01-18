Netflix has just released the official trailer for the upcoming animated adaptation of 2017’s acclaimed run-and-gun video game Cuphead.

As you can see for yourself above, The Cuphead Show! on the streaming giant will be exactly like how fans wanted it to be. The series perfectly imitates the art style of its video game source, and the strange humor has also been translated for the magic box. A hardly surprising revelation, given the fact that the original creators, brothers Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, have returned to helm this project as well.

The icing on top of an already frosty cake is that both Cuphead and Mugman – the story’s main characters who are humanoid creatures with a teacup as a head – will be dubbed this time around. While Netflix had already announced that Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro would voice the two troublemakers, respectively, it’s amazing to finally hear their interpretation of the teacups in this trailer.

Credit: Studio MDHR

The trailer also announces a Feb. 18 release date for The Cuphead Show!, which means that we’ll get to reunite with the charismatic and eccentric cartoonish beings and their mortal enemies King Dice and his boss, the Devil himself, in exactly one month from now.