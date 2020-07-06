Watch: Dark New Trailer For Netflix’s Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

The live-action Transformers franchise is now being rebooted after the last few films failed to meet expectations. Bumblebee was a hit with critics, sure, but didn’t exactly do gangbusters at the box office, while Michael Bay’s movie series has now come to an end. Over on the small screen, however, the animated adventures of the Autobots and Decepticons look to be in good health.

Between both mediums, though, there are several projects involving the property in various stages of development, with everything from an animated prequel being headed up by Toy Story 4’s Josh Cooley, a Beast Wars adaptation and a full-blown reboot of the main timeline all coming down the pipeline. But there’s one other project that’s got people excited, and that’s Netflix’s War for Cybertron Trilogy.

The first of a three-season arc, it was originally supposed to be with us last month but has now been delayed until July 30th. To tide us over, though, the streamer has dropped a dark and gritty new trailer, which you can catch up above and teases what should be an enjoyable outing for the platform’s subscribers. Especially in the absence of any new live-action Transformers movies at the moment.

That said, some more hardened fans are still skeptical of this one, and understandably so. After all, they’ve been burned a few times already by shows banking on Gen 1 nostalgia and not really doing anything interesting with the characters. But so far, this upcoming series looks pretty promising and at the very least, folks would do well to give it a chance. Especially if they’ve got a Netflix subscription.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege hits the streaming site on July 30th. But will you be tuning in for it? As always, let us know down below.