Watch: Disney Plus promo features all the Defenders (except Iron Fist)

After leaving Netflix behind at the start of the month, Daredevil and the rest of the Defenders-verse is hitting Disney Plus in a couple of weeks. Ahead of the big day, the Mouse House’s streaming platform has shared a new promo which features all of the Defenders… bar one.

Disney Plus’ new “Streaming This Month” promo (which you can watch above) recaps the highlights of March’s new arrivals. Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is heavily featured, as is Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, which drops its first episode at the end of the month. Multiple clips of Charlie Cox’s, Mike Colter, and Krysten Ritter’s heroes are also included. No one’s exactly counting down the days until Iron Fist premieres – and it seems Disney knows it. But there’s not a single sign of Finn Jones’ Danny Rand.

via Marvel Television

To be fair, The Punisher is also not showcased in this promo, but Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle wasn’t part of the flagship Defenders team like Iron Fist was. Plus, as the most violent of the Marvel-Netflix shows, Disney might not be keen to promote it too hard. In the case of Iron Fist, it seems reasonable to speculate that the protector of K’un-Lun and sworn enemy of the Hand is nowhere to be found in this trailer because the show was a notorious flop.

Nonetheless, both seasons, comprising 23 episodes, of Iron Fist will be available on Disney Plus, along with the rest of the franchise. What’s more, the full run of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will debut at the same time. March is definitely a good time to be a Marvel TV fan. Don’t miss this massive influx of new content on Disney Plus from Wednesday, March 16.