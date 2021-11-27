Watch: Disney releases new promo for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

We’re little over a month away from the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus, and with fans having been starved of live-action Star Wars content since The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale, December 29 can’t come soon enough.

Having proved his chops for handling action-packed adventures set in a galaxy far, far away when he stepped behind the camera for Mando episode “The Tragedy”, Robert Rodriguez joins the executive producorial dream team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to oversee Temuera Morrison’s solo series, while he’s directing a couple of episodes himself.

The Book Of Boba Fett Poster Teases Ex-Bounty Hunter's Return 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Picking up from where the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian‘s last episode left off, the iconic bounty hunter and Fennec Shand have seized control of the Tatooine criminal underworld, but staying on top is always a lot more difficult than getting their in the first place.

An crime thriller set in the Star Wars universe is nothing if not an enticing prospect, and with an iconic character in the lead role and plenty of connections to the past, present and future of Star Wars on the small screen, The Book of Boba Fett is guaranteed to send audiences into meltdown from the second the first episode lands on streaming.