Watch: Doom Patrol Season 2 Trailer Teases A Lot More Weirdness

Doom Patrol quickly found a way to make itself stand out in the overly crowded superhero TV landscape. In the original comics, the group were essentially DC’s version of the X-Men, a team of socially isolated misfits who lived in a mansion and were looked after by an old man in a wheelchair. Sound familiar?

But over the years, they became something very different. Now, they’re the group you call when the situation is too surreal and bizarre for the Justice League to handle. The live-action series on DC Universe took that concept and ran with it, delivering an excellent first season which took much inspiration from Grant Morrison’s beloved late 80s comics run.

It was a bonkers romp that featured sinister cults, sentient streets, Nazi experiments and more. And with season 2 now quickly approaching, it looks like the next run will follow suit, while also introducing a fan-favorite character from the comics. In fact, it seems like things will get even weirder when the show returns – as you can seen in the trailer up above.

Yes, HBO Max have released the first preview for Doom Patrol season 2 today and it teases all kinds of exciting stuff. But on the whole, this looks like it’ll be another bananas ride that’ll bring with it all sorts of pleasant surprises. And frankly, we can’t wait.

For more, you can consult the official plot summary below:

“DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.”

So, it should be another exciting run, then, and one that might just hit the same heights as what’s come before. We’ll find out soon enough if that’s the case, as Doom Patrol returns for season 2 on June 25th on the newly launched HBO Max. Don’t miss it.