Watch: Exciting Fan-Made Hawkeye Trailer Hypes Upcoming Disney Plus Series

Following What If…? wrapping up earlier this month, we only have a few weeks to wait until the next Marvel TV series gets here. Hawkeye is set to premiere on Disney Plus this Halloween, serving up not just Jeremy Renner’s first ever self-titled outing as the avenging archer, but also introducing Hailee Steinfeld as fan-favorite Kate Bishop into the MCU. We’ve already had a couple of trailers for the show, but this well-made new fan promo raises the hype even more.

From YouTube creator stryder HD, the promo above repurposes footage we’ve seen from previous trailers to create a new one, set to Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s “It Takes Two”. This song, which was actually already used in the second trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, is a fitting choice for Hawkeye, as the series is set to be built around the odd-couple double act of the grizzled Clint Barton and his peppy protégé Kate.

From the official trailers, we’ve gathered that Hawkeye will be a full-on festive action/adventure ride, clearly owing a debt to Die Hard and the works of Shane Black. Though Clint is planning to spend a quiet Christmas at home with his wife and kids, he’ll get stuck in New York when he becomes the target of a mysterious group of assassins. At least he’s got his biggest fan by his side for back-up, who shares his knack for both archery and getting into trouble.

Though the marketing has focused on its two leads so far, Hawkeye will also feature a stacked supporting cast, including Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mother Eleanor, Fra Fee as villain Kazi, Tony Dalton as Clint’s mentor Swordsman, Alaqua Fox as new superhero Echo, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, fresh off her debut in Black Widow. Linda Cardellini will also reprise her role as Laura Barton.

Hawkeye premieres with its first two episodes on Nov. 24.