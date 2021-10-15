Hawkeye Fans Celebrate The Return Of A Familiar MCU Character

A brand new trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Hawkeye dropped yesterday, confirming that we’ll be getting a double dose of Clint Barton when the show launches on November 24, following the WandaVision method of debuting the first two episodes at once.

While her return was expected, the latest promo confirmed that Linda Cardellini will be back as Clint’s wife Laura. While she hasn’t had a great deal to do in her MCU appearances so far, giving her a sizeable role in Hawkeye presents an interesting storytelling opportunity that we haven’t really seen in the franchise before.

We’ve seen Pepper Potts fret over Tony Stark’s world-saving adventures, but he was a genius billionaire playboy philanthropist. What’s it like for someone like Laura Barton, a regular person married to somebody from a normal background who just happened to be so good at firing a bow and arrow that he ended up as an Avenger?

Whether that factors into the plot or not, fans were hyped at seeing Cardellini in the latest trailer, as you can see from the reactions below.

Linda Cardellini being confirmed for Hawkeye is everything I needed — jaycee (@lizziesmaria) October 14, 2021

linda cardellini appearing for a second in the hawkeye trailer and she’s trending… her power pic.twitter.com/HLUExl8eiq — linda’s pet snail (@softcardellini) October 14, 2021

me watching hawkeye for kate bishop and linda cardellini — jo | STREAM PEBBLE BRAIN (@lunarmrvl) October 14, 2021

…and introducing Linda Cardellini as “wife on the phone” https://t.co/F8GD0dUsZm — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) October 14, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld, Linda Cardellini, Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh in one show? Yes, please. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/ewSYLOkzMz — Hailee Steinfeld News (@HSteinfeldNews) October 14, 2021

New Hawkeye Photo Teases An Intense Superhero Standoff 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Just make Linda Cardellini Hawkeye instead https://t.co/MYscKHQeS5 — Justine Peres Smith (@redroomrantings) October 14, 2021

HELLO, CAN I INTEREST YOU IN TALKING ABOUT LAURA BARTON AND LINDA CARDELLINI FINALLY SHOWING UP IN THE #HAWKEYE TRAILER? pic.twitter.com/lBFbwsedG4 — Andrea Towers ⧗ (@_atowers) October 14, 2021

Linda Cardellini is now confirmed for #Hawkeye and I will simply not be surviving this show. Can't wait for Clint to tell Laura he's adopted a rambunctious teenager and her dog pic.twitter.com/ywUerinNNj — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) October 14, 2021

IMPORTANT LINDA CARDELLINI SIGHTING pic.twitter.com/j724R2gaWx — Ash Crossan 🎃 (@AshCrossan) October 14, 2021

There’s a little over a month left until Hawkeye arrives, and the holiday-themed adventure promises to be a little less thematically heavy than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Loki. That’s fine by us, because there isn’t anything wrong with the MCU having fun without worrying about the end of the universe as we know it.