Watch: ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ season 2 sneak peek introduces a beloved OG character

The first season of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga, the live-action reboot of the early-aughts cartoon series Winx Club, ruffled its fandom’s feathers with the many changes made from the source material. Chief among them was the absence of earth fairy Flora from the team’s lineup. Diehards will be thrilled to see the incoming second season will put this right, however, by belatedly introducing Flora into the mix. Get your first look at her debut in this sneak peek clip from the new run above.

The nearly two-minute clip sees Terra (Eliot Salt) speaking to her brother Sam (Jacob Dudman) on the phone while out in the woods surrounding Alfea College, a school for fairies located in the Otherworld. Terra then becomes alert as she senses another presence among the trees, causing her to use her powers to summon up some protective vines. But when the vines blossom into flowers, it’s revealed the lurker is actually her old friend, Flora (Paulina Chavez, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia).

Image via Netflix

Fate season two will likewise bring back the rest of the gang from its 2021 debut run — including Abigail Cowen (Bloom), Hannah van der Westhuysen (Stella), Precious Mustapha (Aisha), Elisha Applebaum (Musa), and Danny Griffin (Sky). In addition to Chavez, other newcomers fans have to watch out for are Normal People‘s Eanna Hardwicke as Sebastian and Brandon Grace as Grey.

Despite earning the ire of some viewers for its big differences from the original cartoon, The Winx Saga turned out to be a mega-hit for Netflix, hence why this sophomore batch of episodes has been so speedily delivered. Unfortunately, this sneak peek doesn’t deliver a specific release date along with its first look at Flora, but we know enough to expect the fairies of Alfea back on our screens sometime this fall.