Watch: ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ season two trailer teases magic, romance, and danger

Season two of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga has arrived, and it teases even more magic, romance, and danger lurking in the darkness.

The teen drama centers on a group of fairies at a magical school, Alfea, whose old regime has gone, leaving the opportunity available to embrace a new one.

With threats never ceasing to re-emerge, Alfea’s students must once again band together to protect their homeworld of Solaria from “powerful enemies who may already be within the school,” according to the trailer’s synopsis.

Abigail Cowen’s Bloom once again leads the cast as a fairy with fire powers. In this latest season, Bloom must learn to better control her abilities, even as the threat to their world ramps up.

Some of Bloom’s suitemates will once again reprise their roles, such as Precious Mustapha’s Aisha, the water fairy, and Eliot Salt’s Terra, an earth fairy, among others.

Based on a Nickelodeon animated series called Winx Club, Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action and much more mature take on the magical school premise that you’ve seen in stories like Harry Potter.

The first season of Fate: The Winx Saga premiered on Netflix in January 2021, and although it received mixed reviews, the debut season apparently resonated fairly well (pun intended) with fans. According to review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, Fate: The Winx Saga season one boasts an audience score of 75 percent, more than double the show’s critical score.

Catch Fate: The Winx Saga season two on Netflix on September 16.