Watch: Nature Calls In First Dexter Season 9 Promo

Showtime’s Dexter revival is quickly coming together behind the scenes, with the 10-episode limited series shaping up to be a must-see TV event. And for good reason.

Back in the fall, we learned that Michael C. Hall was set to return as his most famous character for a ninth run of the hugely popular serial killer drama, with the next batch of episodes looking to land on Showtime later this year. So far, though, there hasn’t been much in the way of footage or photos, with the network eager to keep a lid on things.

We did get a couple of stills a few months ago, but since then, it’s been radio silence. Until now, that is, as Showtime has just dropped a quick new promo that you can catch below. And while it doesn’t reveal very much at all, it does at least tease where we may find the titular character when he returns, with Hall saying: “There really is nothing like getting back to nature. My nature.”

Michael C. Hall Returns In First Dexter Season 9 Photos

Unfortunately, plot details remain scarce for the time being, but we know that we’ll see Dexter living on his own in upstate New York. And given that he’s learned the hard way about the risks of creating personal connections for someone like him, we imagine it’ll take a lot of convincing to reunite with his old friends.

In any case, this new promo is no doubt just the start of more to come and with Dexter set to be back on our screens this fall, you can bet we’ll be seeing a lot more of the beloved character in the months ahead. But will this revival be able to make up for what’s widely considered to be one of the worst series finales ever? We’ll have to wait and see.