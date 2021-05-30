It’s the end of an era.

Unlike certain other Arrowverse shows, The Flash has managed to hold on to nearly all of its original cast members. Until now, that is, as season 7 is set to feature the exits of both Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes. Cavanagh’s effectively already been written out, though he’s expected to make another guest spot later this run, but the next episode of the DC show will serve as Valdes’ last regular appearance as fan favorite Cisco Ramon. And this promo for the outing teases one very emotional goodbye.

7×12 “Good-Bye Vibrations” is set to air next Tuesday, June 8th, and The CW is hyping it up as Cisco’s final hour. The promo promises that there won’t be a dry eye in the house, with both Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) tugging at the heartstrings with their reactions to Cisco’s exit. Recent weeks have set up the tech genius moving away from Central City with girlfriend Kamilla (Victoria Park), but this trailer hints that maybe a much darker fate awaits him.

“Let’s do this, one last time,” says Cisco, as we see clips of him suiting up as Vibe once again to help Barry in the field. They’ll be teaming up to face off against a new Rainbow Raider (Jona Xiao), a villain who originally featured way back in The Flash season 1, so this episode will really bring Cisco’s journey full circle. But will he get a happy ending, or a tragic one?

It seems the battle against Rainbow Raider takes a drastic turn as another clip includes an anguished Barry telling Cisco “I’m not gonna let you die!” We then get a glimpse at a crying Cisco, from a different part of the episode. They’re just playing us, right? They wouldn’t really kill him off… would they? The fandom would surely riot if they did.

We’ll find out when The Flash season 7 continues on The CW on Tuesday, June 8th.