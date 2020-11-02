Watch: New Witcher Promo Teases Season 2 Footage

The cast and crew of The Witcher are hard at work on season 2 after the production was shut down for months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, and Netflix managed to get ahead of the game by revealing official images of star Henry Cavill back in Geralt of Rivia’s armor before the inevitable deluge of set photos started making their way online.

After the first season surprised a lot of people by becoming one of the streamer’s most popular original shows ever and dominating the cultural conversation in the process, expectations are incredibly high for The Witcher‘s next batch of episodes. Plot details remain firmly under wraps as eagle-eyed fans dissect every new image in an effort to glean some fresh information, but Netflix have now revealed a very brief glimpse at season 2 via a short promotional video. And in case you missed the shots in question, you can see them in the gallery down below.

Set to the classic song, this promo offers a quick recap of the multitude of beasts that the hero was forced to battle during his first outing, as well as bringing us a few snippets of new footage. While it doesn’t amount to much, as one of the most hotly anticipated TV shows on the horizon, it’s still a whole lot better than nothing.

We see what looks to be the limb of a creature with a miscellaneous eyeball thrown in for good measure, along with three different skeletons who probably didn’t die of natural causes. The footage might mean a lot more to diehard fans of the source material than those who got their first taste of The Witcher on Netflix, but in any case, hopefully it leads to something a bit meatier being released in the near future once cameras stop rolling.