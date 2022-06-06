Watch: Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ gets first teaser

Guillermo del Toro has been vocal and passionate when it comes to voicing his thoughts on the continued importance of the theatrical experience, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t above getting into bed with streaming services when the occasion calls for it.

In fact, the two-time Academy Award winner has a pair of project on the way for Netflix, and we’ve just gotten our first look at one of them. While we’re still waiting on substantial news to emanate from his stop-motion dark fantasy spin on Pinocchio, Geeked Week has brought us the debut teaser for anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Described by the platform as a “collection of the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s personally curated stories, described as both equally sophisticated and horrific”, each of the eight episodes will tackle a different aspect of horror, with an absolute stacked lineup of talent assembled on either side of the camera.

As well as del Toro himself, the roster includes (but is in no way limited to) Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Crispin Glover, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, Peter Weller, Jennifer Kent, Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, and more.

Mike Flanagan may have cornered the market on atmospheric exercises in Netflix exclusive dread, but Cabinet of Curiosities is coming to share some of the love, and it’ll no doubt demand to be devoured by aficionados of things that go bump in the night as soon as it arrives in its entirety.