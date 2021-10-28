Watch: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses Trailer

What do you get when you combine Harry Potter trivia, Helen Mirren, and a slew of celebrity guest stars? Apparently, you get the special event gameshow Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, of which you can view the trailer above.

The show features some original actors from the films and other celebrities, with the House Cup being at stake for the grand prize of mastering Harry Potter trivia. It will pit different houses from the franchise against each other, with Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff being the first match, which will air on Nov. 28, 2021, on both TBS and Cartoon Network at 8 pm (local time).

Celebrity guest spots will include Shirley Henderson, Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Pete Davidson, Jay Leno, and Luke Youngblood.

SOCO HOGwarts Harry Potter Hedgehog Pictures 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to TBS, the show is being put on to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the films and “continues the Wizarding World spirit showcasing ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale.” It will feature hundreds of trivia questions for the aforementioned celebrity guests.

And speaking of the Harry Potter films, did you know that you can find all eight movies on multiple streaming platforms right now? For more details on that, check out this article we put together.

And by the way, if you’re still confused about the death of Gary Oldman’s Sirius Black in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, we also have a great breakdown explaining it.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will span four nights total, beginning on Nov. 28., and will air on both TBS and Cartoon Network.