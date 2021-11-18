Watch: ‘Hawkeye’ featurette introduces the MCU’s newest unlikely BFFs

We’re five shows in and maybe starting to work out the formula Marvel Studios likes to follow with their Disney Plus series. Much like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki before it, Hawkeye promises to be another buddy-cop style action/adventure show in which the fun comes from watching two very different protagonists team up. And coming on the heels of Sam and Bucky and Loki and Mobius is Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, the MCU’s newest unlikely BFFs.

To get a taste of Clint and Kate’s dynamic, check out this new featurette shared ahead of the series’ launch next week. Putting the emphasis on the camaraderie between stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, the promo showcases a bunch of clips of the two leads goofing around and laughing on set. “Finding the banter between Clint and Kate came pretty naturally,” says Steinfeld. Meanwhile, directors Bert & Bertie promised that they’re great together in action scenes, too, calling them “just lightning.”

“The intersection of these two characters becomes, really, the big base of what this show is about,” teased Renner. “I begrudgingly have her as a partner, if you will, but then our friendship grows.” Director Rhys Thomas then goes on to say that he loves the show for its “humor” and the “twists and turns” that it takes along the ride. Steinfeld wraps up the featurette by stressing that fans have only seen “the bare bones” in the trailers and that there are many more surprises to come.

In Hawkeye, Clint Barton is hoping to spend a quiet Christmas with his family, but these plans are upended when enemies from his past as Ronin (see: Avengers: Endgame) come back to haunt him and he finds himself with a new protégé, self-proclaimed “world’s best archer” Kate Bishop. Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Florence Pugh, Alaqua Cox, and Fra Fee are also in the cast.

Don’t miss Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney Plus when its first two episodes premiere next Wednesday, Nov. 24.