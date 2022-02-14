Just a couple of months after the more mature 2D-animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation released last summer, Netflix served up a second He-Man show in the form of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Unlike Revelation, this 3D-animated effort was a straight-up reboot and made no attempt to link up with the 80s cartoon, as well as being geared at a family audience. Given how controversial Revelation proved to be, He-Man went down a treat with fans looking for something a little more traditional.

This new trailer for season two promises that those fans who enjoyed the first run won’t be disappointed by what’s coming up next. The promo teases that Prince Adam (Yuri Lowenthal) and his friends will have to stop old enemy Skeletor (Ben Diskin) from locating the long-lost Sigil of Hssss, an ancient artifact that will give him the command of the dead. The Masters will have to turn to the airborne kingdom of Avian for help in saving all of Eternia.

Returning from season one are Kimberly Brooks (Teela), Judy Alice Lee (Ram Ma’am), David Kaye (Battle Cat), Antony Del Rio (Man-At-Arms), Roger Craig Smith (Trap Jaw), Grey Griffin (Evil-lyn), Trevor Devall (Beast Man), Fred Tatasciore (King Randor), and Tom Kenny (Ork-0). Joining the cast for season two are Stephen Fry, Zeno Robinson, Dee Bradley Baker, and Bobcat Goldthwait.

He-Man fans will be pleased to see the Snake Men, classic foes from the original series, brought on board this continuity, as they’ve yet to appear on Revelation. That said, Skeletor’s desire to become a god echoes the villain’s arc on that other show. As always, however, He-Man will have a greater focus on the heroes coming together as a team. The USP of this version is that Adam shares the Power of Grayskull with his friends instead of just wielding it himself.

Don’t miss He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season two when it smashes onto Netflix on March 3.