Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 3 preview gives fans a glimpse at the series creepy new villain

Warning: This article includes spoilers for House of the Dragon episode two

A new preview for House of the Dragon episode three has arrived and it seems we are headed to war, once again, and this time there is a new foe at play.

After the reveal of the Crab Feeder in House of the Dragon’s second episode, we get an even better look at the character who is facing off against the Crown in the battle of the Stepstones during episode three.

This character aptly named provided one of the most creepy visuals in the latest episode as he proceeds to take out his foes by feeding them to the crabs.

Alongside this battle, the preview indicates that even more political warfare will be taking place in King’s Landing as King Viserys appears to have received a male child from his wife-to-be (?) Alicent Hightower, much to the disappointment of Rhaenyra.

The trailer indicates that Rhaenyra will rebel against tradition and take off alone, but it doesn’t show exactly where she is headed. Concluding things we get a look at what we’ve all been waiting for, more dragon combat which could hinder the plans of the Crab Feeder.

Of course, we’ll need to wait until next Sunday before we get to see this episode in all of its glory, but that should give fans plenty of time to digest the twists and turns that took place during yesterday’s episode.

If you aren’t yet caught up on House of the Dragon both episodes one and two can be streamed on HBO Max right now.