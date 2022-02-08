Watch: Hulu’s ‘Conversations with Friends’ teases more than just talk

For a show called Conversations with Friends, the upcoming Hulu series teases a lot more going on than simply talk with people who may be more than just pals in the streaming service’s first look trailer.

The series is from the same award-winning team behind Normal People and centers around Alison Oliver’s Frances, a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships. It’s not all fun and games, however, as each friendship — or something deeper — forces her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

The story centers around relationships among four people, Frances, her best friend Bobbi, and married couple Melissa and Nick and also stars Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke.

The series is based on a 2017 novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, who also wrote the titular novel on which Normal People is based.

The book Conversations with Friends, which was Rooney’s debut as an author, won two awards in 2018, the Dylan Thomas Prize and the Folio Prize.

Rooney’s previous Hulu adaption, 2020’s Normal People, was a critical and commercial success on the streaming service and on BBC Three, so it’s no wonder producers Element Pictures for BBC Three and Hulu decided to greenlight another one of her novels. Like that show, Conversations with Friends is also set in Rooney’s native Ireland.

Conversations with Friends premiers on Hulu in May.