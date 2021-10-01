Watch: Journey To Castle Vader In New Clip From LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales

It’s finally officially spooky season, and to kick off October in style, Disney has just released the first-ever Star Wars Halloween special. LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales is now available to stream, and you can get a taste for it with this new clip Disney shared, which invites viewers to take a trip to Castle Vader along with Poe Dameron and BB-8. Check out the minute-long clip in the video above.

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Terrifying Tales sees the ace Resistance pilot (voiced by Jake Green) and his loyal droid BB-8 as they make an emergency landing on the infamous volcanic planet of Mustafar. Whilst there, they discover Graballa the Hutt has bought Darth Vader’s castle and is fixing it up as the galaxy’s first Sith-inspired luxury hotel.

In this clip, we see Graballa (Dana Snder) showing his new guests through the hotel, which is filled with Sith memorabilia, including the never-before-seen Skello-Trooper. He’s even got a very lifelike Vader droid around to advertise the hotel’s gift shop. The kid who fixes the Darth-droid when it hits a glitch is young mechanic Dean (Raphael Alejandro), who befriends Poe and BB-8.

Terrifying Tales is actually an anthology-themed special and the bulk of the story sees Poe and friends encounter Vaneé (Tony Hale), Vader’s loyal servant who tells them three creepy tales linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of the saga. But Vaneé may have his own ulterior motives for spinning these yarns outside of just mere entertainment…

If you enjoyed last year’s yuletide one-off LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, you need to check out this one, too. Though no stars from the movies lend their voices this time around, it does feature Christian Slater making his franchise debut as Ren, the original master of the Knights of Ren, meaning this is the character’s first time in on-screen Star Wars media.

Catch LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales on Disney Plus now.