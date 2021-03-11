Watch: Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Trailer Reveals Release Date

The great thing about Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, other than that it’s the first TV show set in the Jurassic universe, is that the seasons keep coming thick and fast. The Universal animation first debuted on Netflix in September 2020, with the second run dropping last January. And the good news is that it won’t be long before the next batch of episodes arrives.

Netflix has released a new promo for the show today which reveals when we can expect it to return, as well as teasing a brand new threat for our young heroes. The 43-second preview showcases Camp Cretaceous kids Brooklyn (Jenna Ortega) and Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) in an underground laboratory on the now-abandoned Isla Nubar when they’re disturbed to hear a prehistoric roaring. The pair are revealed to be looking at a broken containment chamber, which likely tells us that another dangerous, genetically-engineered dinosaur is on the loose. The trailer then promises that we’ll find out what happens next when season 3 drops on May 21st, just four months after the last run.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The other good news is that season 3 is longer than the series’ first two outings, numbering at 10 episodes instead of 8. Following the climactic season 1 reveal that the show was taking place concurrently with the events of Jurassic World, the next run saw Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), Kenji (Ryan Potter), Ben (Sean Giambrone), Yaz (Kausar Mohammed), Brooklyn and Sammy fighting to survive on the dino-controlled island. Next time, they’ve got a mysterious new predator to worry about, one that’s likely even deadlier, too.

Remember, this isn’t the only part of the Jurassic puzzle that’s on the way. After a lengthy production period thanks to COVID-19 last year, Jurassic World: Dominion – the big finale to the World trilogy which will bring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum back into the fold – is due to arrive in theaters in 15 months’ time on June 10th, 2022. Before then, though, don’t miss Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous on Netflix this May 21st.