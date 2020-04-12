As a little gift to keep their bored, quarantined customers entertained, Apple TV+ has just made a number of original movies and shows available for free on their app, including M. Night Shyamalan’s highly acclaimed, familiarly unpredictable psychological thriller series Servant.

The show, which holds a 89% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, tells the story of a grieving couple from Philadelphia following a tragic event that tears their marriage apart while simultaneously welcoming a sinister force into their household.

While hitting all the beats indicative of a trademark M. Night Shyamalan story, Servant was actually not created by him. In his stead, Tony Basgallop, who made a name for himself with titles like Inside Men, What Remains and 24: Live Another Day, serves as showrunner. Still, unwavering fans of Shyamalan need not worry, as on top of heading the project as an executive producer, the controversial filmmaker also directs a few episodes.

As producer, Shyamalan is joined by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch, while Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey assist as co-executive producers. Their cast consists of Toby Kebbell, known for his roles in Kong: Skull Island and Fantastic Four, Lauren Ambrose, who starred in Six Feet Under, and Harry Potter lead Rupert Grint, among others.

In the interest of production, it may have been a good thing Shyamalan stayed clear from the writers’ room. While the creator of The Sixth Sense once stood at the top of the film industry, every subsequent piece of entertainment he’s ever made – from the tonally confusing The Village down to the over-saturated superhero impersonator Glass – has contributed to his unidirectional fall from grace.

But this is certainly one television show well worth checking out and you can now stream Servant, as well as the other content that Apple has made available, for free right here.